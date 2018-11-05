Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,549,000 after buying an additional 1,589,932 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after buying an additional 939,892 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,354,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,385,000 after buying an additional 734,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 945,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after buying an additional 696,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.42 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock worth $25,818,353. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

