McDermott International Inc (MDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. McDermott International reported sales of $718.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. McDermott International’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 3,325,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $27.21.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDermott International (MDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.