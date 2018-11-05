McDermott International Inc (MDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. McDermott International reported sales of $718.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. McDermott International’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. McDermott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 3,325,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $27.21.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDermott International (MDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply