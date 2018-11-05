Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 68,211 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Realogy were worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 118.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,077,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.