Mason Graphite (LLG) Trading 14.8% Higher

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) shares traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 44,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 122,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mason Graphite from C$2.75 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get Mason Graphite alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.04.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.