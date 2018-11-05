Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of MRLN stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The company has a market capitalization of $329.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.90. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

