Markel Corp Has $24.58 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 1.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $24,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. 39.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

