Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRNS. BidaskClub downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

MRNS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.43. 21,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,712. The company has a market cap of $221.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.20. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 69,863 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.