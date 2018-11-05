MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY) versus Sino Agro Food (SIAF) Head to Head Contrast

MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) and Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MARINE HARVEST/S and Sino Agro Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARINE HARVEST/S $4.12 billion 1.35 $522.65 million N/A N/A Sino Agro Food $198.17 million 0.08 -$13.10 million N/A N/A

MARINE HARVEST/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Agro Food.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MARINE HARVEST/S and Sino Agro Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARINE HARVEST/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MARINE HARVEST/S has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Agro Food has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MARINE HARVEST/S pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sino Agro Food does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MARINE HARVEST/S and Sino Agro Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARINE HARVEST/S 14.72% 21.99% 12.07% Sino Agro Food -10.98% 3.42% 3.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MARINE HARVEST/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MARINE HARVEST/S beats Sino Agro Food on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARINE HARVEST/S

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos. It also provides value added products, such as breaded, pre-fried, dusted, marinated, grilled, battered, topped, filled with sauce, delicatessen, fresh fish ready meal, and smoked fish products. The company offers its products under the Pieters, The Irish Organic Salmon Company, Rebel Fish, Sterling, Olav's, Supreme Salmon, Ducktrap River, Kritsen, Donegal Silver, Harbour Salmon, Appeti'Marine, Mowi, Laschinger, and Admiral's brands. Marine Harvest ASA was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc. operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in growing and selling Hylocereus Undatus (HU) flowers; and drying, value added processing, and selling HU flower products. In addition, the company engages in the sheep cultivation activities; development of restaurants; plantation of crops and pastures; and distribution of imported meat and seafood. Further, it operates as an engineering and consulting company that builds and operates agriculture and aquaculture farms. The company was formerly known as A Power Agro Agriculture Development, Inc. and changed its name to Sino Agro Food, Inc. in December 2007. Sino Agro Food, Inc. is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

