Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 841 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Markel were worth $47,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Markel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.80, for a total value of $601,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.90, for a total value of $239,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,014,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price target on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,265.25.

MKL opened at $1,079.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 298.26 and a beta of 1.01. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,020.00 and a 12 month high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

