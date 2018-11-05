Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,961 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for 1.3% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Main Street Capital worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 96,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.83. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.91%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

