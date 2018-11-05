Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Magal Security Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 million, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 1.05. Magal Security Systems has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.48.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 512,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

