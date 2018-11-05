MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,605 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 423,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

