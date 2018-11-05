LTC Properties (LTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $42.20 on Friday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.98. LTC Properties had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,688,000 after buying an additional 420,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

