LSC Communications (LKSD) PT Lowered to $11.00

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LKSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LSC Communications from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSC Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LSC Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of LSC Communications stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 918,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,334. The company has a market cap of $364.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.14. LSC Communications has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.00 million. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LSC Communications will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKSD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSC Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LSC Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 389,876 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LSC Communications by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 757,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LSC Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 93,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in LSC Communications by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

