LoyalCoin (LYL) Hits Market Cap of $11.54 Million

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One LoyalCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kryptono. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $13,343.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00255018 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.50 or 0.10306594 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,934,048,956 tokens. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LoyalCoin Token Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

