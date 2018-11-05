LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,336 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.50% of LogMeIn worth $22,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGM. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 10,016.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,034 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $87.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $1,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,260 shares of company stock worth $3,366,783. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LogMeIn from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

