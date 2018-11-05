Logitech International (LOGI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 14,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,997. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 143.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

