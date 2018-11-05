Loews Co. (L) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231,762 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 402.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1,286.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 57.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 385.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $176,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.68.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

