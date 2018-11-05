Local World Forwarders Hits Market Cap of $738,295.00 (LWF)

Local World Forwarders (CURRENCY:LWF) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Local World Forwarders coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Local World Forwarders has a total market cap of $738,295.00 and $272.00 worth of Local World Forwarders was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Local World Forwarders has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Local World Forwarders

Local World Forwarders (CRYPTO:LWF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Local World Forwarders’ total supply is 109,099,215 coins and its circulating supply is 98,564,833 coins. Local World Forwarders’ official website is www.lwf.io/en . Local World Forwarders’ official Twitter account is @lwf_ico

Local World Forwarders Coin Trading

Local World Forwarders can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local World Forwarders directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local World Forwarders should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Local World Forwarders using one of the exchanges listed above.

