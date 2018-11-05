Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $136,000 Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,302,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,698,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,417,000 after purchasing an additional 861,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,238,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,707,000 after purchasing an additional 850,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,031,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,896,000 after purchasing an additional 680,747 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $16,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

