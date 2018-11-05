Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $132,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,119,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,499,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,102,000 after purchasing an additional 562,427 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,644,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,317,000 after purchasing an additional 952,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,251,000 after purchasing an additional 526,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

