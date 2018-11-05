Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $127,000 Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 147.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,352,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 598.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,715,712 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

