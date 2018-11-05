Livent (LTHM) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

LTHM has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

LTHM stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

