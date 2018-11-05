Livent Corporation (LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of Livent stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Livent has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.