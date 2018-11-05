Littelfuse (LFUS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CL King set a $248.00 price target on Littelfuse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.50.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $163.43 and a 52-week high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $34,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $130,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 461,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,006,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 496.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 21.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 23.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

