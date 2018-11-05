Lisa Bahash Acquires 15,583 Shares of Syrah Resources Ltd (SYR) Stock

Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) insider Lisa Bahash bought 15,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,854.89 ($17,627.58).

Shares of Syrah Resources stock opened at A$1.71 ($1.21) on Monday. Syrah Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.21 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of A$4.95 ($3.51).

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

