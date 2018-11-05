Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Sold by Garrison Financial Corp

Garrison Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 2.1% of Garrison Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 896,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $295,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.