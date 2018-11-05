Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for J D Wetherspoon (JDW)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JDW. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered J D Wetherspoon to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded J D Wetherspoon to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,239.11 ($16.19).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.99) on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 926.50 ($12.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,346.14 ($17.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This is a positive change from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $4.00.

In other news, insider John Hutson purchased 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £105,889.92 ($138,363.94). Also, insider Su Cacioppo sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($16.95), for a total value of £56,199.01 ($73,433.96). Insiders have acquired 8,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,700 in the last 90 days.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

