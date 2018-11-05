Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Receives $105.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter worth $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,381. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 9,565.99% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

