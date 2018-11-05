LHC Group (LHCG) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Benchmark set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.45.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $395,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $182,581,000 after buying an additional 911,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,548,000 after buying an additional 861,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,897,000 after buying an additional 439,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,966,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.