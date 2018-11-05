Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY18 guidance at $0.95-0.98 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

