Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (YRB) Director Acquires C$12,330.00 in Stock

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) Director Pierre Gagnier purchased 411,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,330.00.
Shares of YRB opened at C$0.03 on Monday. Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.10.
Les Ressources Yorbeau Company Profile
