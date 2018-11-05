Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (YRB) Director Acquires C$12,330.00 in Stock

Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) Director Pierre Gagnier purchased 411,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,330.00.

Shares of YRB opened at C$0.03 on Monday. Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.10.

Get Les Ressources Yorbeau alerts:

Les Ressources Yorbeau Company Profile

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Les Ressources Yorbeau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Les Ressources Yorbeau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.