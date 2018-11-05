LendingClub Corp (LC) Stake Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,148,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 890,814 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,153,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,979,000 after buying an additional 2,354,789 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,798,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after buying an additional 434,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LendingClub by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,681,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after buying an additional 5,402,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after buying an additional 3,548,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LendingClub from $4.15 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered LendingClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

NYSE:LC opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.38. LendingClub Corp has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.25 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.