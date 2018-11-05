Leerink Swann Analysts Give Express Scripts (ESRX) a $100.00 Price Target

Leerink Swann set a $100.00 target price on Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Express Scripts’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Express Scripts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.73.

ESRX opened at $96.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 114,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

