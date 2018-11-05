Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 81.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 15.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 27.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 23,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE LAZ opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $605.61 million for the quarter. Lazard had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

