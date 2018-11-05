Lannett (LCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Lannett had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LCI opened at $4.24 on Monday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lannett from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,559.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

