Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,818 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $43.71 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,208.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,298. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

