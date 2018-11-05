LAIX Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LAIX)

LAIX’s (NASDAQ:LAIX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 6th. LAIX had issued 5,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $71,875,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAIX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LAIX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LAIX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LAIX stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

