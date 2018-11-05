Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 843,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $151,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $51,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $162.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $147.70 and a 12 month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

