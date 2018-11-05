KWS Saat (KWS) Given a €334.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) has been given a €334.00 ($388.37) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

KWS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of KWS Saat and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. equinet set a €348.00 ($404.65) price target on shares of KWS Saat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KWS Saat in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €325.00 ($377.91) price objective on KWS Saat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €331.75 ($385.76).

Shares of KWS Saat stock opened at €297.50 ($345.93) on Monday. KWS Saat has a 52 week low of €282.25 ($328.20) and a 52 week high of €383.15 ($445.52).

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seed for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment produces and distributes corn seeds, rapeseeds, soybeans, sunflowers, and sorghum.

