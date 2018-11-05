Kura Oncology (KURA) PT Set at $31.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

