KT Corp (KT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of KT worth $37,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KT by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,356,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,691,000 after purchasing an additional 589,654 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KT by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,458,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,296,000 after buying an additional 1,227,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KT by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 169,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KT shares. HSBC lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of KT opened at $13.92 on Monday. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

