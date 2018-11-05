Kraft Heinz (KHC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.74.

Shares of KHC opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

