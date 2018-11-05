Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.74.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

