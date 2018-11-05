Kornit Digital (KRNT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRNT. ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

KRNT opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58 and a beta of 0.67. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

