Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.18.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 640,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,563,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,381,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,297,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,202,000 after purchasing an additional 947,818 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,303,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,777 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,291,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,027,000 after purchasing an additional 844,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 896,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.