KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.24% of KKR & Co Inc worth $33,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 276,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 14,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $225,122.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,656 shares of company stock worth $1,914,185.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 48.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.