Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.75 ($114.83).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €95.00 ($110.47) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

