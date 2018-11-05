Kemper (KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of KMPR opened at $75.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,549,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.
