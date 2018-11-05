Kemper (KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KMPR opened at $75.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,549,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kemper by 502.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,950,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Kemper by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 153,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

