Kemper (KMPR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Kemper stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.18. 125,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,589. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kemper by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,950,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Kemper by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 153,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

