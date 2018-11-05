Kemper (KMPR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Kemper stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.18. 125,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,589. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Kemper news, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kemper by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,950,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Kemper by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 153,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.
